Lack of skill integration deplored

21 September 2021 22:26 IST

Abundance of opportunities to excel in the post-COVID-19 period: Dr. Gopinath

Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University, Kerala) Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath has deplored the lack of skill integration in the State’s education.

Delivering the maiden Foundation Day Lecture at Al Shifa College of Arts and Science at Perinthalmanna the other day, Dr. Gopinath underscored the necessity of imparting skills from day one. Lack of skill integration in the State’s education was the sole reason for the low employability rate of students from Kerala’s campuses, he said. Dr. Gopinath said that the pandemic had brought about a completely new way of life. “What we thought will never happen has become common today,” he said. According to him, there will be an abundance of opportunities to excel in the post-COVID-19 period. “We are no longer confined to the resources just before us,” he said.

U.A. Latheef, MLA, inaugurated the celebrations. Najeeb Kanthapuram, MLA, inaugurated the add-on courses introduced in the current academic year. P. Unneen, managing trustee of Shifa Medicare Trust, presided over the function. P.K. Babu, college Principal, welcomed the gathering. Shifa Medicare Trust chief executive Pilakkal Hamza, secretary K.T. Abdul Razzaque, and general manager Suhail Hamza spoke.

