Lack of safety measures turns mofussil bus stand into danger zone for pedestrians

The mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode has become increasingly hazardous for passengers due to the fast and chaotic entry and exit of private buses, which lack effective speed-control measures. The frequency of accidents involving pedestrians has risen, highlighting the authorities’ failure to enforce safety protocols.

Surveillance cameras installed around the bus stand are rarely monitored, making it difficult to identify reckless drivers who endanger those navigating the area. Elderly people and students are seemingly the worst-hit, with their complaints often overlooked by enforcement squads. “Everyone knows that careless reversing is one of the most dangerous practices here, worsened by the chaotic parking of buses and inadequate space at the terminal,” says N.T. Satheesh, a local merchant. He notes that passengers often have to dart across the bus stand due to the unscientific alignment of the terminal.

Though there have been suggestions for a regulated entry and exit for buses at the terminal with improved signage, some operators frequently bypass schedules, citing roadwork and unexpected traffic diversions as reasons. Proposals to re-design the existing terminal giving more focus to safety aspects are also hanging in the balance.

“A well-planned mobility hub, as proposed by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) earlier, is the only long-term solution to address these issues. There should also be measures to decongest the existing bus stand with more satellite terminals,” says a senior MVD officer previously associated with various road safety projects. He also pointed out the need to have a satellite bus terminal near the Kozhikode Medical College for city services.

The police officials who earlier supported the Rs. 122 crore multi-modal mobility hub project between Malaparamba and Thondayad junctions said that the project has stalled due to unexpected hurdles in acquiring around 20 acres of land and also due to an ongoing financial crisis. Initially approved by the State cabinet and budgeted for a detailed project report, the hub was expected to provide space for over 200 buses, 200 contract carriages, 3,000 cars, and 2,000 motorcycles. Without this project, the traffic situation at the bus stand remains a growing concern, they pointed out.