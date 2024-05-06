Lack of proper travel facility forces forest staff to embark on perilous trips across Periyar Lake

May 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

Inadequate transportation facilities for ground-level Forest department staff in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) force them to embark on perilous journeys across Periyar Lake to reach their camp offices nestled deep within the forest.

The Kerala State Forest Protective Staff Organisation, representing frontline forest officers, said that two boats previously used for transporting officials to sections within the Periyar range — Thannikkudy, Mlappara, Moolavaika, and Sundaranmala — have been out of service for three years, due to maintenance works.

“More than 40 Forest department staff, including female personnel, are compelled to navigate through the dense forest in small, life-jacket-less boats (dinghy boats) every week. Though these boats can accommodate a maximum of five individuals, over 10 staff members regularly undertake this perilous journey,” said the association.

The staff usually travel from Thekkady landing to their respective sections by boat. However, due to the absence of boats, officials now reach Seeniyaroda within the PTR by road before shifting to the small boats.

“The Thannikkudy section, located approximately 13 km from the Mullaperiyar dam, presents numerous challenges. Normally five to six hours’ of journey by boat is needed to reach each point. The route passes through the confluence of the Periyar and the Mullayar rivers, often bringing encounters with wild elephants and tigers within the lake. During the monsoon, strong winds pose additional risks, alongside submerged tree stumps,” a source said.

The association urged the government to sanction a new boat for transporting Forest department staff from the Thekkady boat landing to various section offices within the Periyar range.

‘Repairs progressing’

Periyar Tiger Reserve field director P.P. Pramod said that repairs on one boat would be over within two weeks. “Upon completion, we will obtain the necessary fitness certification before resuming services. Additionally, the tender process for another boat will be finalised shortly,” the official said.

