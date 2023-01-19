Lack of original ideas impeded technological advancement: CM

January 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said lack of original ideas had impeded the State’s pursuit for technological advancement.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration of the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) here, he also bemoaned the public sector company’s fall from being the country’s first electronics manufacturing company to a ‘commission agency’ till the recent past. Keltron had to reinvest itself to stay ahead of the competition during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Harking back to the glorious days of Keltron when it had pioneered several electronic technologies in India, including in airports, the Chief Minister reminisced the several accolades the company received within and outside the country since its launch.

“However, the company suffered for long after complacency began to affect its operations. Instead of overcoming the crisis by fostering innovation, it deemed it adequate to manage its day-to-day affairs alone and banked heavily on the commission it received by supplying products it procured from various sources,” he said.

He also urged Keltron to become a leader of innovative technologies. The lack of original ideas had led the State to borrow products, software, and ideas from foreign countries. With several such products being patented, there were limitations in their wide use.

Presiding over the function, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve announced the government’s ambition of turning Keltron into a manufacturing behemoth with a turnover of ₹1,000 crore by 2024. It would lead the semiconductor production sector with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister commissioned the Keltron Hybrid Data Centre in association with Amazon Web Services, technology transfer deal with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for Digital Forensic Kiosk, and launched an AI-based vehicle presence detector on the occasion.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Keltron Employees Association (CITU) president Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Keltron chairman and managing director N. Narayana Moorthy, Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) chairman R. Ashok, former Defence secretary Ajay Kumar, and Keltron Employees Organisation president C. Divakaran were among those present.