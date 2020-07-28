Lack of lab in Idukki a concern

The absence of lab facilities to screen samples for SARS-CoV-2 in the district has hindered efforts to check COVID-19 with no test results coming from the lab at Thalappady in Kottayam on Tuesday. This is said to be the third such instance in the past one month.

A health official said the lab at Thalappady conveyed a message not to send swab samples as it would have to be disinfected on Monday. However, it released results of the tests for Kottayam district for Tuesday.

Sources said there was a delay in announcing results of the tests for Idukki district. This was attributed to the increase in number of samples following intensive testing in the two districts.

P.L. Nizamuddin, a social activist at Cheruthoni, said accurate and timely data were a prerequisite for taking action against the disease when a spike in cases, especially through local transmission, in some areas was a cause for concern.

“When data are delayed for two or three days, valuable time is lost in taking counter measures. By the time information is received, virus might have spread through local transmission. It is suspected that in Vannappuram, Rajakkad, and Vazhathoppe grama panchayats, local transmission increased to an alarming level due to the delayed data on positive cases there,” he said. Though a COVID lab was inaugurated at the Idukki Medical College Hospital on July 14, it is not yet functional.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, said approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research would be received if the State government took up the issue with the Centre.

A health official said at present only antigen test was being conducted in emergency cases to diagnose COVID-19. “Now an average of 600 to 700 samples are being sent for tests at the Thalappady lab daily,” he added.