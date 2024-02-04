ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of data availability will impede regional planning: research scientist

February 04, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. James, research scientist, Newcomb Institute, Tulane University, USA, has said that lack of availability of data will affect the planning of local development initiatives. He was speaking after opening the Kozhikode chapter of the Kerala Economic Association at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, on Sunday.

Mr. James, a former director of the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, said administrative data such as those related to births and deaths could be used for regional planning. The data collection should lead to the implementation of a real data-driven development project rather than punitive measures, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US