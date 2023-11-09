Lack of coordination hits silt removal on Pamp-Thriveni stretch ahead of Sabarimala season

November 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With hardly five days left for the 41-day-long first leg of the annual Sabarimala season, the State agencies have now swung into action to clear the silt in the Pampa-Thriveni reach of the Pampa where pilgrims take holy dip as part of the pilgrimage.

A considerable amount of silt had accumulated on the stretch in the aftermath of the 2018 floods and subsequent monsoon seasons.

However, it is unlikely that the silt is cleared in time before the season begins as an assessment by the expert committee appointed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority is still awaited.

The committee was formed to assess the impact of the silt and suggest measures to remove it and ensure the smooth flow of the river on the Pampa-Thriveni stretch during the pilgrimage season.

The committee has to submit a report to the Pathanamthitta District Disaster Management Authority after assessment, based on which the authority will prepare a plan for the removal of the silt on the stretch, which is known for recurring flash floods claiming the lives of many pilgrims.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall in Kerala in November, especially in Pathanamthitta, which is prone to extreme rainfall events during the northeast monsoon.

It is now almost certain that silt removal cannot be completed during the first leg of the pilgrimage season, considering the lengthy process involved in getting the statutory approvals.

Moreover, silt around the 1-km stretch has to be cleared, which is difficult once the season begins as lakhs of devotees throng to trek up the hillock daily, said a senior officer.

Lack of coordination between various departments has delayed the process.

Speaking to The Hindu, Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan said: “the Irrigation department was supposed to take up the work well ahead of the season. We have been raising this issue at various ministerial-level meetings in the past months. It is difficult to undertake the work once the season commences.”.

After the 2018 flood, approximately 1 lakh cubic meters of sand that accumulated on the stretch was removed. But a huge portion is still lying there after the Forest department objected to the transportation of sand out of the reserve forest area.

