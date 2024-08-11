GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lack of clinical psychologists in government hospitals in Kerala a public health issue

Only 17 posts under Directorate of Health Services and five under Directorate of Medical Education. Kollam, Idukki, and Wayanad lack posts

Published - August 11, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

A S Jayanth
A S Jayanth

The lack of enough clinical psychologists in the Health department and government medical college hospitals in Kerala is reportedly affecting the State’s mental health-care system.

According to official sources, there are only 17 such posts under the Directorate of Health Services and five under the Directorate of Medical Education. Kollam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts have no posts at all.

Clinical psychologists are termed mental health-care professionals under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and also called rehabilitation professionals under the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992, and Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD), 2016. They are supposed to provide mental health assessment and evaluation and assist in treatment by offering evidence-based psychological therapies and counselling.

Part of medical boards

Under the RPwD Act, clinical psychologists are also part of the district medical boards that deal with conditions such as autism, learning disability, intellectual disability, mental disability, chronic neurological conditions, and multiple disabilities. These medical boards are supposed to meet every month and issue certificates to differently abled children so that they claim various benefits. However, because of the shortage of clinical psychologists, applications are not being cleared in many places and the medical boards have their hands full. The students suffering from learning disability and autism, who wish to get the services of a scribe for SSLC exams, need a certificate from the medical boards. Quite often, at least some students are not getting the certificates on time.

The crisis is affecting people, especially differently abled children and their parents, from districts such as Idukki and Wayanad, more than others. They are being forced to travel for long hours to reach health-care institutions and attend medical board meetings in places such as Kottayam or Ernakulam, or Kozhikode. Also, people from poor families cannot depend on private hospitals, where the mental health treatment costs are far too high.

Directive to DMOs

Meanwhile, the government has directed District Medical Officers (DMOs) to set up panels of clinical psychologists certified by the Rehabilitation Council of India as a temporary step to address the shortage. However, it is learnt that such panels have not been formed in many districts. The solution, according to health-care experts, is to create more posts in taluk, district, and general hospitals, and government medical college hospitals.

