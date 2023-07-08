Lack of clarity on UCC provisions could threaten diversity, says KCBC

July 08, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

There is lack of clarity on provisions of Uniform Civil Code, since the Centre is yet to release a draft of the same. However, implementing it would be impractical from the point of view of the vast and diverse cultures that exist in India, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has said.

This means, it is premature to consider the UCC at this stage. Likewise, a communication from the Law Commission in June seeking views on the UCC lacked clarity. The limited time specified to submit views raises concern. There is also need for clarity on whether and to what extent it would hamper freedom of religion that the Constitution has assured, the KCBC said in a press release issued on Saturday.

The concerns of 8.90% of the population that includes Christians and people from tribal communities must be redressed before going ahead with UCC. Intervention in religious practices must be limited to preventing injustice and gender discrimination, if any. All this must not be at the cost of autonomy of different religions and caste groups, the council said.

