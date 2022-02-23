Labourers’ working hours rescheduled
Kozhikode
The Labour Department has rescheduled working hours in the wake of rising day-time temperatures. Labourers must get a break between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The eight-hour working schedule will have to be adjusted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who work in shifts will have to end their morning work by 12 p.m. and others who begin their evening shift should start their work at 3 p.m. A release said that the order would be in force till April 30.
