Labour sectors need to modernise: Sivankutty

July 16, 2022 23:10 IST

‘Workers must be willing to change accordingly’

Labour sectors need to modernise to meet the requirements of the present, and workers should be willing to change accordingly, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said. He was interacting with drivers who are members of Kerala Savari, the first online auto-taxi service in the government sector, here on Friday.

The Minister said if new skills were not developed and work did not get modernised, one would be left facing job loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like all job sectors, the taxi sector too was facing challenges. If a safe mechanism for travel emerged, people would adopt it and stop using their own vehicles. Kerala Savari was intended to provide safe travel without ending up in disputes. Drivers who were the moving force of Kerala Savari could ensure that it became a safe service.

Kerala Savari was being launched in the capital city, and all auto-taxi operators should come forward to make it an online service that was taken note of by the entire country.

More than 500 drivers have completed training as part of Kerala Savari, set up under the Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board and with the support of the State Planning Board and Legal Metrology, Transport, IT, and police departments.