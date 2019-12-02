Labour officer found dead in car

The body of an assistant labour officer, who was working at Ponnani in Malappuram district, was found inside a car on Sunday. The vehicle was parked in the taluk office compound here under mysterious circumstances.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sreejith, 47, of Pallikkunnu in Kannur.
The body was first found by local residents who alerted the police. After inquest, it was shifted to the Medical College at Pariyaram for post-mortem.
The police said prima facie evidence suggested that Sreejith might have consumed poison. They have a registered a case, and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.