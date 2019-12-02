Kerala

Labour officer found dead in car

The body of an assistant labour officer, who was working at Ponnani in Malappuram district, was found inside a car on Sunday. The vehicle was parked in the taluk office compound here under mysterious circumstances.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sreejith, 47, of Pallikkunnu in Kannur.

The body was first found by local residents who alerted the police. After inquest, it was shifted to the Medical College at Pariyaram for post-mortem.

The police said prima facie evidence suggested that Sreejith might have consumed poison. They have a registered a case, and investigation is on.

