Labour Minister reviews layams of estate layams in Iduukki

June 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408
Labour Minister V. Sivankutty visiting the estate Layams at Mount near Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Saturday.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty visiting the estate Layams at Mount near Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty reviewed the condition of layams (cluster homes) at Mount Estate near Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Saturday. Mr. Sivankutty said the State government has already allotted ₹10 crore to renovate layams. “Renovation of the layams is the primary responsibility of estate management. But the renovation is not going well,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

“A meeting will be held on July 20 in the presence of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and other political leaders and steps will be taken to solve the issues in the layams under Peermade Assembly constituency,” the Minister said.

Idukki district planning committee vice-chairman C.V. Varghese, Block Panchayat vice-president R. Selvathai, and co-operative Pension Board Chairman R. Thilakan, among others, joined the visit.

