Labour, general education department projects included in 100-day action plan

April 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Twenty-three projects of the Labour department to the tune of ₹58.09 crore have been included in the 100-day action plan of the State government in connection with its second anniversary celebrations. These include a comprehensive management system for inter-State migrant workers that collects details on migrant workers and brings activities of other departments related to migrant workers under a single umbrella, Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Saturday.

A mobile app called Athithi App too would be brought out. Eight ESI dispensaries will be inaugurated. Skill centres would be launched in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta to promote skill development at the local level. The Thozhil Seva mobile app will be launched to address various problems related to the headload sector. Navashakti 2023 will be implemented to transform the headload worker community by training select number of them, providing them uniform and safety equipment. Computerisation and e-office would be implemented in welfare boards to make their functioning more effective. A private job portal under the government would be launched for private sector employers to report job opportunities and for job aspirants to utilise them. Remote Sensing Enabled Online Chemical Emergency Response System (ROCERS) will be implemented to warn residents living near hazardous process industries and disaster management authorities using geosocial technology through mobile app and without it. Education sector In the General Education sector, 35 projects to the tune of ₹480.09 crore have been included in the action plan. A project will be launched to make the study of maths and science child friendly with the support of the General Education department, its agencies, local bodies and so on. Persons in Thiruvananthapuram districts with mild disabilities will be matched with suitable job opportunities under the Pratheeksh Sangamam initiative. A programme will be launched under the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala to learn how to handle autism and new techniques for that. An inclusive sports manual will be brought by the SCERT to promote sports events that are disabled friendly. Those working in the field of education in tribal settlements will be provided training as part of the Recalibration of Approach and Attitudes programme. e-Muttom programme for digital literacy will be used to bridge digital divide. As many as 328 preprimary schools will get ₹1 lakh each for buying child-friendly furniture and play equipment. As many as 440 government recognised pre-primary schools will get ₹10 lakh each to set up activity areas and ₹15,000 each for language development areas. An amount of ₹11.09 crore will be provided for technological facilities. A new studio will be arranged by KITE in Ernakulam for creating educational content. Video study aids will be prepared for vocational higher secondary education as per the National Skills Qualifications Framework. A virual classroom will be arranged for children who are denied the school experience and get home-based education because they are physically challenged.