Labour dept. directs estate owners to improve conditions of ‘layams’

Published - May 24, 2024 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In inspections carried out by the Labour department on plantation estates across the State to ascertain the condition of layams (estate lanes), where plantation workers live, a large number of them were found to be in a dilapidated condition. Out of the 58 estates in which checks were conducted, the ‘layams’ in 55 of them were found to be poorly maintained.

Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian, who chaired an overview meeting of the inspections on Friday, said that the deplorable conditions of the factories should be resolved immediately. Strict action including prosecution will be taken against the owners who fail to do so. He said that in addition to the dilapidated condition of ‘layams’ and labour law violations, the estates were also facing drinking water scarcity and lack of medical facilities. Notices were served on the employers for immediate remedial action.

The Chief Inspector of Plantations has been tasked to take action after convening emergency meetings on estates where serious issues have been found. Mr. Pandian said that if such problems are found in the closed plantations, steps will be taken to solve the problem through Plantation Relief Committees.

