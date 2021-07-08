Labour dept. awaits court order on minimum wages issue in Kitex

The Labour Department has said that action on the notice issued to Kitex Garments Limited, Kizhakkambalam, for violation of minimum wages rules as per Government Order (P) No. 143/2019 of December 30, 2019, will be taken in accordance with the orders of the court.

Department sources said that the Assistant Labour Officer, Perumbavoor, who issued the notice to the Kitex company, was not party to a writ petition, now pending with the court on the issue and that interim orders had not been communicated to the office.

The Labour Department had issued a notice to Kitex Garments that it had not implemented the revised wages structure.

The Kerala High Court had, in an interim order in March this year, issued a stay on the matter, claimed a communication from the Kitex group.

The group had sent a notice to the Labour Department that the labour officers’ notice was an instance of contempt of court.