Labour department holds inspections in 110 hospitals across Kerala

As many as 1,810 violations were identified in inspections conducted by the Labour department in 110 hospitals across the State over the past four days, Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian said in a press release here on Friday, May 10.

The inspections were conducted to check the compliance of these hospitals with the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Maternity Benefit Act, and National and Festival Holidays Act. Out of the 34,235 workers in these hospitals, 628 were found to be not getting minimum wages. Apart from this, 1,182 other violations were also found.

The hospital authorities have been asked to rectify the violations and submit a report within the time frame prescribed in labour laws. Strict action will be taken against the hospital authorities who fail to do this, said the Commissioner. The inspection was led by regional joint labour commissioners, district labour officers and assistant labour officers.

