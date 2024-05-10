GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Labour department holds inspections in 110 hospitals across Kerala

Out of 34,235 workers in these hospitals, 628 were found to be not getting minimum wages

Published - May 10, 2024 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,810 violations were identified in inspections conducted by the Labour department in 110 hospitals across the State over the past four days, Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian said in a press release here on Friday, May 10. 

The inspections were conducted to check the compliance of these hospitals with the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Maternity Benefit Act, and National and Festival Holidays Act. Out of the 34,235 workers in these hospitals, 628 were found to be not getting minimum wages. Apart from this, 1,182 other violations were also found.

The hospital authorities have been asked to rectify the violations and submit a report within the time frame prescribed in labour laws. Strict action will be taken against the hospital authorities who fail to do this, said the Commissioner. The inspection was led by regional joint labour commissioners, district labour officers and assistant labour officers.

Related Topics

hospital and clinic / labour / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.