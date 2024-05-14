ADVERTISEMENT

Labour department drive to improve condition of estate workers’ quarters

Published - May 14, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour department is preparing to launch a drive to improve the condition of plantation workers’quarters in the State, and ensure their safety and proper living conditions.

Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian has issued guidelines for periodic inspection of housing facilities in the plantation sector. A circular issued by him has prescribed a checklist of facilities to be provided, including drinking water supply, roads, anganwadis, playgrounds, medical as well as community centres. The circular has directed plantation inspectors to contact the workers and collect feedback about minimum wages, other benefits and the condition of their estate quarters (layams).

Many of the row houses provided to the workers and their families are decades old and in a dilapidated condition with cracked walls and leaking tin or tiled roofs. In most cases, they are precariously located on hill slopes, making them vulnerable to danger in landslips triggered by heavy rainfall.

The circular also instructs the labour officials to intervene in case of any violation of labour laws and take steps to resolve the issue with the estate owners. Plantation inspectors would be required to file monthly reports.

Mr. Arjun has also directed officials to ensure that estate managements take immediate steps for pre-monsoon cleaning and repair of estate quarters.

