Labour codes will take away hard-won rights of workers: Justice K. Chandru

November 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing the Union government of attempting to take away the hard-won rights of the working class through the introduction of the new labour codes, Retired judge of Madras High Court K. Chandru said that even the higher minimum wages being provided by States like Kerala would be reduced if the Union government fixes the floor wage. He was speaking at a seminar on workers’ rights and welfare in Kerala, organised by the Labour department as part of the Keraleeyam festival here on Sunday.

“After independence, many States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala enacted progressive labour legislation. Under the Constitutional scheme, it has been the right of the States to regulate labour legislation. Now, the Union government is trying to take over by enacting the four labour codes,” said Justice Chandru.

He hailed Kerala for its contribution over the years in taking several steps that aided the development of the working class in the country since independence.

“The first message given by the State soon after its formation was that workers can govern a State and also bring progressive legislation. The first EMS government brought in several reforms that also became the reason for dismissing the government, which was an act of injustice. Many working class leaders have also come from Kerala, who have gone to other States and made workers there conscious of their rights. Kerala also has had a higher wages for workers, which gave rise to movements in other places demanding similar wages,” he said.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty said that the labour codes enacted by the Centre will be implemented in Kerala only by ensuring workers’ welfare and by protecting their rights. The traditional sectors will be protected and minimum wages will be ensured in more sectors. The government is working on legislation to ensure the welfare of domestic workers. Studies will be conducted to assess the quantum of job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has taken a serious view of the issues faced by gig workers and a law to protect their rights is also in the works.

Former Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, former Revenue Minister K.P. Rajendran, Sukti Dasgupta, Director, Conditions of work and Equality department, International Labour Organisation, and other experts spoke.