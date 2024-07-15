Labour and Skills department kick-starts ‘Skill Week Festival’

In connection with World Youth Skills Day, the Labour and Skills department kickstarted ‘Skill Week Festival’ to promote the department’s services, revitalise the skilling ecosystem and raise awareness about skill development in the State on Monday.

Skill Week celebration is held from July 15 (World Youth Skills Day) to July 22. Speaking to media persons in Alappuzha, Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty said the government had prepared a comprehensive project to address unemployment by equipping job seekers from the State to utilise employment opportunities available in various industrial sectors in the country and abroad.

“Kerala is facing a situation where despite having a high enrollment rate in education, it is struggling with a high unemployment rate among educated individuals. The traditional employment sectors are declining, and the unorganised sector is in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation, with many who returned from abroad struggling to find regular jobs and income. Skill Week will see various initiatives to enhance people’s skills and job opportunities. From now on, Skill Week will be celebrated every year,” he said.

Mr. Sivankutty added that Kerala was in high demand globally for its skilled workforce, and foreign governments and diplomatic missions were reaching out to the State government to recruit more professionals and job seekers.

As part of the celebration, the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), the State Skill Development Mission, in collaboration with local self-government institutions, the Industrial Training department, the Employment Directorate, and the General Education department will provide various services free of charge to all job seekers in the State for a week.

The Minister said that job seekers aged between 15 and 59 who register during the week would be provided free services including skill assessment, career guidance and industry floor visits. “Job seekers can learn various skill development courses online and offline free of cost during the period. Those who wish to join the courses could register their names by visiting the website of the KASE,” he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said that more district skill development centres would be started. He said that five district centres had begun functioning in the State and the sixth would be opened at Konni in Pathanamthitta on July 20.

As part of Skill Week, the department is conducting a ‘skill ambassador contest’. For details visit https://www.kase.in/