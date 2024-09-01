KWML to procure 15 more 100-passenger Water Metro ferries

Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) has upgraded the specifications to procure 15 more electric-hybrid ferries for operation in the Greater Kochi area.

The earlier decision was to place orders to procure 15 of the 30 ferries that were envisaged in phase two of the Water Metro project, each of which could transport 50 passengers at a time. This has made the way for its decision to procure this many ferries, each of which can carry 100 passengers at a time, informed sources said.

KWML has already got 16 of the 23 one hundred-passenger ferries for which it had placed orders with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), while the rest are slated for induction by year-end.

The agency decided to opt for 100-passenger ferries since there was not much of a price difference with their 50-passenger counterparts. Apart from their limitation in carrying passengers, the smaller vessels were not as energy efficient as the bigger ones. This was apart from the need to deploy three crew members for each vessel as per the Kerala Inland Vessel Rules, irrespective of their seating capacity. The tender to procure these 15 ferries is expected to be finalised in approximately one month, it is learnt.

KWML had envisaged a total of 78 electric hybrid ferries to link mainland Kochi with 10 islands in the Greater Kochi area, where a total of 38 terminals are being readied. Among them, 15 ferries are operating in different routes, mainly from the High Court terminal to Vypeen and to Fort Kochi, and in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor. The 16th ferry, which was delivered on Friday, is expected to be deployed when ferry services are extended to Mattancherry by November, sources said.