GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KWML to procure 15 more 100-passenger Water Metro ferries

KWML has already got 16 of the 23 one hundred-passenger ferries for which it had placed orders with Cochin Shipyard Limited, while the rest are slated for induction by year-end

Published - September 01, 2024 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
KWML had envisaged a total of 78 electric hybrid ferries to link mainland Kochi with 10 islands in the Greater Kochi area, where a total of 38 terminals are being readied.

KWML had envisaged a total of 78 electric hybrid ferries to link mainland Kochi with 10 islands in the Greater Kochi area, where a total of 38 terminals are being readied. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) has upgraded the specifications to procure 15 more electric-hybrid ferries for operation in the Greater Kochi area.

The earlier decision was to place orders to procure 15 of the 30 ferries that were envisaged in phase two of the Water Metro project, each of which could transport 50 passengers at a time. This has made the way for its decision to procure this many ferries, each of which can carry 100 passengers at a time, informed sources said.

KWML has already got 16 of the 23 one hundred-passenger ferries for which it had placed orders with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), while the rest are slated for induction by year-end.

The agency decided to opt for 100-passenger ferries since there was not much of a price difference with their 50-passenger counterparts. Apart from their limitation in carrying passengers, the smaller vessels were not as energy efficient as the bigger ones. This was apart from the need to deploy three crew members for each vessel as per the Kerala Inland Vessel Rules, irrespective of their seating capacity. The tender to procure these 15 ferries is expected to be finalised in approximately one month, it is learnt.

KWML had envisaged a total of 78 electric hybrid ferries to link mainland Kochi with 10 islands in the Greater Kochi area, where a total of 38 terminals are being readied. Among them, 15 ferries are operating in different routes, mainly from the High Court terminal to Vypeen and to Fort Kochi, and in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor. The 16th ferry, which was delivered on Friday, is expected to be deployed when ferry services are extended to Mattancherry by November, sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.