KWC to urge government to adopt steps to conserve diversity in indigenous crops

December 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that the commission will recommend the government to adopt steps to launch a project to conserve the diversity in indigenous crops.

Speaking after visiting the tuber conservation farm of Noorank, a collective of tribal women at Irumbupalam near Kattikulam in the district on Wednesday, Ms. Sathidevi said the collective had set a model for women’s collectives across the country.

The endangered indigenous crops are invaluable treasures for the entire society, and they should be conserved for the coming generation, Ms. Sathidevi said, adding that more studies should be done on the crops and culture of tribespeople in the district.

Panel members P. Kunhayisha and Indira Raveendran accompanied Ms. Sathidevi. They interacted with tribal women and collected details about the crops they cultivated, the mode of cultivation, assistance from government agencies, and man-animal conflict in the area.

The collective belongs to the Vettakuruma tribal sect and has conserved as many as 180 varieties of tuber varieties, including endangered ones collected from the wild, on 75 cents.

The project was launched in 2022 under the Thirunelly Comprehensive Tribal Development Programme of the National Rural Livelihood Mission being implemented through the Kudumbashree district mission.