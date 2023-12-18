KWC to recommend BUDS institution for Purakkad

December 18, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will make a recommendation to the government to open a BUDS school or a BUDS Rehabilitation Centre for providing education and skill training to children and other people with mental and intellectual disabilities in Purakkad grama panchayat in Alappuzha, KWC chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

She was speaking after visiting the houses of fisher families to understand the problems faced by women in Purakkad on Monday. The visit was part of the two-day coastal camp organised by the commission in the district.

Ms. Sathidevi directed the officials to take a count of all people with mental and intellectual disabilities in the local body. She also asked them to identify a building to set up the BUDS school/ rehabilitation centre.

Later speaking at a coordination meeting at Purakkad grama panchayat hall, the KWC chairperson directed the officials to organise cancer screening camps and awareness programmes. “As per the data, there are 260 female cancer patients in Purakkad. The camps will help in the early detection and treatment of the disease in women,” Ms. Sathidevi said.

She expressed concerns over violence against women and dowry deaths in the State. Citing the recent incidents, including the death of a postgraduate medical student by suicide, Ms. Sathidevi observed that the issues persist within well-educated families. Educated young women are finding it hard to cope with life’s difficulties. It is a matter of concern, she said.

The women’s panel expressed satisfaction with the palliative care provided to bedridden patients in Purakkad. The panel asked the authorities to ensure the timely distribution of assistance under various government schemes to people with intellectual and physical disabilities, cancer patients and so on.

The coastal camp concluded on Monday. The commission is organising special camps in coastal areas of the State to understand and address various issues faced by women. The camps largely focus on domestic violence, unemployment, and health among other problems.

H. Salam, MLA, Purakkad panchayat president A.S. Sudarsanan. KWC members V.R. Mahilamony, Indira Ravindran, and other officials attended the meeting.

