KWC prepares draft for Act amendment

05 November 2021 19:09 IST

The draft proposals on amending the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) Act will be submitted to the Government without delay, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after the second round of discussions on preparing the draft of the Act recently.

Ms. Satheedevi said amending various sections of the Act to include penal powers, their limitations, and nature of complaints to be considered for effective execution of the commission’s decisions was under consideration.

The expert committee discussion on subjects to be included in the amendment Bill, held at Government Guest House library hall in Ernakulam and online simultaneously, was attended by Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup; Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji; former Law Secretary B.G. Hareendranath; Supreme Court lawyer P.V. Dinesh; former DGP and the commission’s first director Alexander Jacob; commission members M.S. Thara, E.M. Radha, Shiji Sivaji, and Shahida Kamal; member secretary P. Usharani; director Shaji Sugunan, and law officer P. Girija.

Commission’s standing counsel in the High Court A. Parvathi Menon presented the draft recommendations. The first round of talks was held in January.