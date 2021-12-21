KWC member for change in marriage age

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 December 2021 00:50 IST

M.S. Thara, member, Kerala Women's Commission (KWC), has advised a change in the legal age of marriage of both women and men.

She was speaking after inaugurating Sthree Abhiman, a programme organised in connection with the State conference of the Kerala Agricultural Ministerial Staff Federation (KAMSF) here.

Drawing attention to the current debate on revising the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21, she said a controversy over mere numbers should be avoided. In addition to financial security, both women and men should also have developed the self-confidence to face life's situations before they enter family life.

A woman becomes prepared and conditioned for married life after the age of 23.

For men

Likewise, men also reach that stage between the ages of 25 and 27, she pointed out.

KAMSF State president N. K. Satheesh, general secretary Satheesh Kandala, vice president Devi Krishna and other leaders were presentat the meet.

The State committee meeting of the KAMSF will be held on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the delegates' meet on Wednesday.