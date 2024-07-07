KWC adalat on July 11

A mega adalat of the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will be held at Gender Park Hall, Alappuzha on July 11. The commission will consider complaints from Alappuzha district at the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m.
Updated - July 07, 2024 08:17 pm IST
Published - July 07, 2024 08:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA
