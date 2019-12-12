KWA to supply water via tankers, kiosks

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is making arrangements for supply of water through 50 tankers and 100 water kiosks in different parts of the city on December 13 and 14 (Friday and Saturday).

On these days water supply to the city will be regulated as the 86 mld and 74 mld water treatment plants in Aruvikkara will be shut down for renovation. In addition to KWA tankers, those of the Corporation, Indian Army, CRPF, Fire and Rescue Services and police will be pressed into service, KWA superintending engineer Suresh Chandran said.

The KWA has also issued helpline numbers for people to avail themselves of water supply-related assistance on these days.

The supply will be disrupted from 2 p.m. on Friday.

Helpline numbers

Control Room:

Thiruvananthapuram: 85476 38181, 0471-2322674, 2322313

Aruvikkara: 94960 00685

Vending points:

Vellayambalam: 85476 38181

Aruvikkara: 94960 00685

PTP Nagar: 85476 38192 (after 7 a.m. on December 14)

Choozhattukotta: 82899 40618

Attingal-Valakkod: 85476 38358

Supply to the following places will be hit from 2 p.m. on December 13:

Kowdiar, Pippinmoodu, Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Edappazhinji, Kanaka Nagar, Vellayambalam, Marappalam, Pattom, Medical College, RCC, SCTIMST, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Chempazhanthi, Kariyam, Parottukonam, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Kesavadasapuram, Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Vazhayila, Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthancode, Devaswom Board Junction, Powdikonam, Kazhakuttam, Karyavattom, Technopark, Manvila, Kulathur, Pallippuram and CRPF. Pumping will be restarted at 1 p.m. on December 14.

Supply is expected to be restored fully by the night of December 15.

Supply to the following areas will be hit from 2 p.m. on December 13: Thirumala, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhi, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Vattiyurkavu, Kachani, Nettayam, Malamugal, Kulasekharam, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Kundamanbhagam, Punnackamugal, Mudavanmugal, Jagathi, Poojappura, Karamana, Nemom, Vellayani, Pappanamcode, Thrikkannapuram, Kaimanam, Karumam, Kalady, Nedumcaud, Attukal, Iranimuttam, Thampanoor, East Fort, Vallakadavu, Kuryathi, Chala, Manacaud, Kamaleswaram, Ambalathara, Poonthura, Beemapally, Valiathura, Sreevaraham, Muttathara, Thiruvallam and Nelliyode. Pumping will be restarted by 2 a.m. on December 14.

Supply will be restored by December 14 night.