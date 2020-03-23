KWA to supply drinking water in cans in State

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will supply water in cans to people who lack water supply and are unable to leave their homes given the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The KWA issued orders on Monday instructing KWA divisions to stock 100 cans having a capacity of 10, 15 and 20 litres.

‘’The Executive Engineers should make the arrangements for emergency water supply to people who cannot leave their homes,’’ the order said.

The KWA has decided to issue ₹5 lakh each to the divisions for meeting expenses related to emergency repairs and purchase of the cans, face masks and sanitiser.

Skeleton staff

The KWA has decided to run its offices on skeleton staff until further notice.

However, key personnel needed to run water treatment plants and pump houses have to report for duty as per the schedule issued by the officer in charge.

The water utility had formed special cells at the State and district levels on Sunday for ensuring uninterrupted water supply.

Prompt repair

The nodal officers have been directed to make 24x7 arrangements for prompt repair and maintenance and grievance redressal.

The KWA divisions have also been directed to set up special operations and maintenance facilities to complement existing arrangements.