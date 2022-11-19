KWA to resume Alappuzha drinking water project pipeline work

November 19, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

After an inordinate delay, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is likely to restart the work to replace defective pipelines under the Alappuzha drinking water project at Thakazhi in the coming days.

Officials said on Saturday that the contractor entrusted with the work had begun shifting cables and other utilities on Saturday. A 239-metre pipeline between Valiyapalam and Warehouse would be replaced.

The work to lay 1,200 metres of 900-mm mild steel pipe at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam got under way in February this year. The work, which was to be completed in 50 days, got dragged on due to various reasons. Laying of the pipeline came to a grinding halt in May after the contractor left. Though the work was restarted in August, heavy downpour hampered the progress. Later, it was announced the work on the Valiyapalam-Warehouse stretch would begin on November 5. The date was later pushed to November 18. That deadline too had passed.

Delay in the completion of the project has irked residents in Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby grama panchayats who depend on the Alappuzha drinking water scheme for potable water. Alappuzha municipal councillors led by chairman Soumya Raj recently staged protests in front of the KWA office here.

The Alappuzha drinking water project was executed by the KWA with Central assistance under the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) in 2017. However, since its launch, pipelines under the project had burst 75 times, majority of them at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam, in the past five years, disrupting the water supply to the residents along with damaging the Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla State highway.

Officials said that of the 1,200 metres, laying of 961-metre pipeline had been completed. “We hope the work on the Valiyapalam-Warehouse stretch will be completed soon. Further, we are also planning to replace another 320-metre pipeline in the region. A meeting has been convened at the head office on Monday. A final decision is expected at the meeting,” said a KWA official.