KWA to resume Alappuzha drinking water project pipeline work

November 19, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Delay in completion of the project has irked residents in Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby grama panchayats who depend on the Alappuzha drinking water scheme

The Hindu Bureau

After an inordinate delay, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is likely to restart the work to replace defective pipelines under the Alappuzha drinking water project at Thakazhi in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said on Saturday that the contractor entrusted with the work had begun shifting cables and other utilities on Saturday. A 239-metre pipeline between Valiyapalam and Warehouse would be replaced.

The work to lay 1,200 metres of 900-mm mild steel pipe at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam got under way in February this year. The work, which was to be completed in 50 days, got dragged on due to various reasons. Laying of the pipeline came to a grinding halt in May after the contractor left. Though the work was restarted in August, heavy downpour hampered the progress. Later, it was announced the work on the Valiyapalam-Warehouse stretch would begin on November 5. The date was later pushed to November 18. That deadline too had passed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delay in the completion of the project has irked residents in Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby grama panchayats who depend on the Alappuzha drinking water scheme for potable water. Alappuzha municipal councillors led by chairman Soumya Raj recently staged protests in front of the KWA office here.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Alappuzha drinking water project was executed by the KWA with Central assistance under the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) in 2017. However, since its launch, pipelines under the project had burst 75 times, majority of them at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam, in the past five years, disrupting the water supply to the residents along with damaging the Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla State highway.

Officials said that of the 1,200 metres, laying of 961-metre pipeline had been completed. “We hope the work on the Valiyapalam-Warehouse stretch will be completed soon. Further, we are also planning to replace another 320-metre pipeline in the region. A meeting has been convened at the head office on Monday. A final decision is expected at the meeting,” said a KWA official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US