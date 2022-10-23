KWA to launch ‘self meter reader’ app for consumers

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is launching a 'self meter reader' app on November 1 which will allow its consumers to take the reading on water meters.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will formally launch the app in the first week of November. Consumers can also upload photographs of the reading via the app.

App for meter readers

The Minister will also launch a meter reader app designed for the meter readers of the KWA. The 'self meter reader app' for consumers and the 'meter reader app' for the meter readers are being introduced as part of modernising the reading of water meters in the KWA.

They are also part of a broader strategy to migrate more water supply-related services to online platforms. The apps can be downloaded from Play Store, KWA said.