KWA to inspect drinking water in schools

Decision taken at Ministers’ meeting

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will inspect drinking water in all schools in the State urgently. This was decided at a meeting between Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine on Wednesday. Free inspection of water in schools once a year by the KWA will be considered.

Services of 86 laboratories of the KWA and the labs of the Ground Water Department will be used for testing the drinking water. Physical, chemical, and microbiological inspection of the water samples will be conducted.

Water sources

Mechanisms that schools currently depend on for drinking water such as wells, borewells, and pipelines will be categorised. Tests will get under way soon depending on their priority.

Officials of the General Education Department, Water Resources Department, and the KWA took part in the meeting.