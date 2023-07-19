KWA to buy hand-held machines for meter reading

July 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to buy hand-held devices for meter reading.

The KWA will soon float an expression of interest for purchasing the devices. The decision was taken at a meeting held between Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, Managing Director, KWA, and recognised trade unions in the wake of a dispute over the revised target for meter readers.

Earlier, the hand-held machines were used in selected areas.

The hand-held devices are aimed at making the meter reading exercise more efficient. The KWA will also compile data on the area that has to be covered by a meter reader.

The KWA will also examine a demand that the allowance of employees from other divisions deployed for meter reading should be enhanced. Members of the CITU and INTUC unions attended the meeting. A second phase of the discussions will be held on July 25.

