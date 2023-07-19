HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KWA to buy hand-held machines for meter reading

The KWA will soon float an expression of interest for purchasing the devices.

July 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to buy hand-held devices for meter reading.

The KWA will soon float an expression of interest for purchasing the devices. The decision was taken at a meeting held between Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, Managing Director, KWA, and recognised trade unions in the wake of a dispute over the revised target for meter readers.

Earlier, the hand-held machines were used in selected areas.

The hand-held devices are aimed at making the meter reading exercise more efficient. The KWA will also compile data on the area that has to be covered by a meter reader.

The KWA will also examine a demand that the allowance of employees from other divisions deployed for meter reading should be enhanced. Members of the CITU and INTUC unions attended the meeting. A second phase of the discussions will be held on July 25.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.