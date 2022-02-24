KWA suffers loss of ₹594.10 cr. in 2020-21

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has recorded a loss of ₹594.10 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal. The utility also awaits payment of arrears of ₹2,275.65 crore from defaulters as on January 31.

Presenting a dismal picture of the cash-strapped KWA in the Assembly on Thursday, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said it suffered a loss of ₹11.93 for every 1,000 litres of water distributed in the State. While the authority currently spent ₹22.85 for producing, processing, and supplying a kilolitre of water, it received only ₹10.92 as revenue under the present tariff.

While the KWA had been shouldering various expenses on account of rising salaries, pension, electricity consumption, periodic maintenance, loan repayment and others, there had not been any tariff hike for domestic monthly consumption of water up to 15,000 litres since October 2014. Besides, BPL consumers were being provided up to 15,000 litres free-of-cost, Mr. Augustine said replying to questions in the House.