KWA revenue adalats from March 7

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is conducting revenue adalats in all districts from March 7 to settle complaints about water bills, connections and other related issues.
Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the adalat at Jala Bhavan at Palakkad on March 7.
The Kerala Water Authority adalat in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur will be held on March 13, Kollam on March 7, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kannur on March 17, Alappuzha and Kozhikode on March 11, Kottayam and Kasaragod on March 18, Idukki March 19, Malappuram March 9 and Wayanad March 16.
