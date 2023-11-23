ADVERTISEMENT

KWA repairing water pump to address drinking water scarcity in Kochi

November 23, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water scarcity in some parts of the city will be addressed when repair work on one of the water pumps at the Maradu treatment plant is over, according to officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The technical snag had resulted in a shortage of 15 MLD water supplied to the city. Work on a new pump is progressing, the officials informed a meeting convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The city needs up to 96 MLD water.

The councillors who attended the meeting raised the issue of water scarcity in houses and schools.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya and Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson J. Sanilmon attended.

