KWA puts off pipeline works on Vellayambalam-Mettukada stretch

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has put off a plan to charge new water supply pipelines on the Vellayambalam-Althara-Mettukkada road on Thursday by temporarily halting supply to several city areas.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had directed KWA officials to postpone the work as a high-level meeting of KWA officials is being convened on Thursday to discuss the recent water supply disruption in the capital city, the Minister’s office said.

The new lines were laid as part of the Smart City road works.

The Minister had directed the KWA to create a protocol for halting water supply for carrying out infrastructure or repair works. The aforementioned work will be carried out after the protocol is in place, Mr. Augustine’s office said.

As per the original KWA announcement, water supply to several areas, including Udarasiromani road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sisuvihar Lane, Mettukkada, Valiyasala, and Thycaud, would have been hit from 10 a.m. to midnight on Thursday if the works were carried out.

