KWA pushing ahead with plans for ‘prepaid’ meters

March 10, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is pushing ahead with its plan to roll out ‘prepaid’ water meters for its consumers. A feasibility study being carried out in this regard is expected to be completed soon, a senior KWA official said.

The 435th meeting of the KWA governing board held in the last week of February reviewed the progress on the study and directed KWA officials to place a detailed report before it on its completion. Three firms had made technical presentations before the KWA in February 2023. Two firms, Aquameas Instruments Pvt. Ltd. and Landsky, had then installed a number of water meters in the capital city area as part of demonstrating the proof of concept. The performance of the meters is being monitored, according to KWA officials.

The cash-strapped KWA calculates that meters working on prepayment mode will help improve much-needed cash flow. The meters work on the principle that supply is cut off when credit runs out and re-starts only when the consumer recharges the account.

Huge bill arrears

The water utility has been struggling to recover water bill arrears from defaulters. As per the latest data, tabled in the recently concluded session of the State Assembly, consumers have run up arrears for a total of ₹1,543.86 crore.

Although formal announcements are awaited, it is understood that the KWA is planning to introduce the meters for industrial consumers, all non-domestic and special consumers having consumption in excess of 15,000 litres and all domestic consumers with consumption above 25,000 litres.

