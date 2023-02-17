HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KWA pumps to be restored by Monday

Two teams of technical experts deployed round the clock; more water tankers to be made available to supply water to severely affected areas

February 17, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The two damaged pumps at KWA’s Maradu pump house will be repaired and restored by Monday, for which two teams of technical experts have been deployed round the clock, said an official release.

In addition, more water tankers will be made available to supply water to severely affected areas, it was decided at a meeting chaired by District Collector Renu Raj.

Water will be provided free of cost from KWA’s treatment plants, including the one in Aluva. The Regional Transport Officer has been directed to make available GPS-enabled tanker lorries, including those that are capable of passing through narrow roads. Tahsildars have been deputed to monitor the water-scarcity situation.

Residents of Maradu, much of West Kochi, and a few other areas coming under the Kochi Corporation have been reeling under acute water scarcity since early this month, after two of the three 850-HP pumps were closed down for repair following damage to their shaft.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.