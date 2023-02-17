KWA pumps to be restored by Monday

February 17, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The two damaged pumps at KWA’s Maradu pump house will be repaired and restored by Monday, for which two teams of technical experts have been deployed round the clock, said an official release.

In addition, more water tankers will be made available to supply water to severely affected areas, it was decided at a meeting chaired by District Collector Renu Raj.

Water will be provided free of cost from KWA’s treatment plants, including the one in Aluva. The Regional Transport Officer has been directed to make available GPS-enabled tanker lorries, including those that are capable of passing through narrow roads. Tahsildars have been deputed to monitor the water-scarcity situation.

Residents of Maradu, much of West Kochi, and a few other areas coming under the Kochi Corporation have been reeling under acute water scarcity since early this month, after two of the three 850-HP pumps were closed down for repair following damage to their shaft.