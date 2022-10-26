KWA pay revision order issued

ADVERTISEMENT

The government on Thursday issued orders on revised pay in the Kerala Water Authority. The revised scales of pay revision will be with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. In all, 8,700 employees will benefit from the revision, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said. The Minister handed over the order to KWA managing director S. Venkatesapathy. The 11th Pay Revision Commission had given its report to the government recommending revision in the KWA in July, 2021. The initial recommendation was that the revision should be with effect from April 1, 2021. But Mr. Augustine had insisted that the recommendation should have effect from 2019, as in the case of other government employees. This was accepted by the Cabinet, the Minister's office said in a statement. The pay revision has vested KWA employees with greater responsibility, the Minister said. The biggest challenge before them is to successfully complete the Jal Jeevan Mission rural household water supply scheme by 2024, he said.