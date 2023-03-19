KWA MD reviews Kuttanad drinking water scheme

March 19, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

Kerala Water Authority managing director Venkatesapathy S. on Saturday visited Kuttanad to review the implementation of the multi-crore comprehensive Kuttanad drinking water project.

The ₹387.91 crore Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-aided project will be implemented in six phases. Officials said that phase 1 work of the drinking water scheme would be awarded soon. In the first phase, the capacity of the water treatment plant at Neerattupuram will be increased to 30 MLD. Further, overhead tanks will be constructed in 13 grama panchayats. The proposed water distribution network includes 46.2 km main supply line and 895 km of sub-main and branch lines.

Officials said that technical sanction had been received for the construction of overhead tanks and tendering process would begin soon.

The project was supposed to be implemented at the cost of ₹209.54 crore. Though the government accorded sanction for the project in 2019, its implementation was delayed due to various reasons, which resulted in cost escalation.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, chaired a meeting held in connection with the visit.