KWA helpline numbers for summer grievances

With summer round the corner, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has introduced helpline numbers for the public to report water supply-related issues.

The helpline numbers for the districts will be functional round-the-clock. In addition to the district-level numbers, consumers could use the toll-free number 1800 425 5313 for lodging the complaints.

Complaints could also be Whatsapped to 9495998258. For reporting supply-related issues via the Janamithra app, visit www.kwa.kerala.gov.in.

District-level numbers

Thiruvananthapuram (0471 2322674), Kollam (0474 2742993), Pathanamthitta (0468 2222670), Alappuzha (0477 2242073), Kottayam (0481 2563701), Ernakulam (0484 2361369), Idukki (0486 2222812), Thrissur (0487 2423230), Palakkad (0491 2546632), Malappuram (0483 2734857), Kozhikode (0495 2370095), Wayanad (04936 220422), Kannur (0497 2707080), Kasaragod (04994 255544).