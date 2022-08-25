KWA employees call off agitation

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Cabinet giving the nod for pay revision in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the KWA Staff Association has called off its indefinite strike in front of the headquarters of the water utility at Vellayambalam.

The Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday gave its approval for the revision with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

KWA Staff Association State president Thampanoor Ravi said that the government had finally relented before the resolve of the employees who had been protesting for the past 56 days.

In the past, pay revision had been implemented in the State-run water utility simultaneously with that of the State government employees, Mr. Ravi said. He also blamed the KWA of failing to recoup arrears on water charges.

The 11th Pay Revision Commission headed by K. Mohandas had recommended a hike in pay and pensions in the KWA in July, 2021. The panel had recommended a minimum hike by 10% in basic pay, and had fixed the minimum basic pay at ₹23,500 and the maximum at ₹1,70,700.