KWA being privatised for monopoly companies, allege activists

The State government is shying away from discharging its constitutional responsibility to provide drinking water to the people of Kochi, the Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi has alleged.

The government is all set to implement an Asian Development Bank-funded drinking water project in Kochi and adjoining local bodies. The bank assessed that no revenue was generated from around 50% of drinking water supplied in the city. The authorities should have improved the water distribution system by plugging leaks in pipelines and improving the efficiency of the supply system, the organisation said in a communication.

It alleged that the government was privatising the Kerala Water Authority for the benefit of monopoly companies.