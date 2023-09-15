HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

KWA announces reward for reporting water theft, misuse

The reward consist of 10% of the fine imposed, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, for theft and misuse of water

September 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has announced rewards for passing on information regarding water theft and misuse in public taps and water supply connections.

The reward consist of 10% of the fine imposed, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, for theft and misuse of water. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential. Such information can be passed on by dialling 1916, the toll-free number of the KWA.

The water utility has set down certain conditions for the reward. Permanent and temporary employees of the KWA and their family members will not be eligible for it. The reward will be handed over only when the fine is remitted in KWA. Video or photographs of theft/misuse can be sent to the mobile numbers of the executive engineers of the divisions concerned or to 9495998258, or the email ID rmc2internal@gmail.com.

According to the KWA, the number of connections with water bill arrears have gone up after water charges were raised by one paise per litre.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.