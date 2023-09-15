KWA announces reward for reporting water theft, misuse

September 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has announced rewards for passing on information regarding water theft and misuse in public taps and water supply connections.

The reward consist of 10% of the fine imposed, up to a maximum of ₹5,000, for theft and misuse of water. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential. Such information can be passed on by dialling 1916, the toll-free number of the KWA.

The water utility has set down certain conditions for the reward. Permanent and temporary employees of the KWA and their family members will not be eligible for it. The reward will be handed over only when the fine is remitted in KWA. Video or photographs of theft/misuse can be sent to the mobile numbers of the executive engineers of the divisions concerned or to 9495998258, or the email ID rmc2internal@gmail.com.

According to the KWA, the number of connections with water bill arrears have gone up after water charges were raised by one paise per litre.