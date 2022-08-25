KWA amnesty scheme extended till September 30

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has extended the amnesty scheme, under which consumers can settle their water bill dues, till September 30, the Water Resources department has said. Consumers can retain their water connections by remitting 50% of the dues under the scheme. The rest of the amount can be paid in six instalments. The KWA is also offering reduction in fine and penal interest. Applications for settlement of dues can be submitted till September 30. Sittings will be held on all Thursdays. The amnesty scheme is applicable for dues up to December 31, 2021. Domestic consumers whose water connections were cut on account of water bill dues can get them reinstated by paying the principal amount, fine and ₹5 a month.