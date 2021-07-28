KVVES threatens to open all shops from Aug. 9

Traders to stage dharna in front of shops from Aug. 2

As the State government has not heeded to the demand of the traders that all shops be allowed to function, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has decided to defy the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The traders will open shops across the State from August 9. They will also stage a dharna in front of the Secretariat from August 2, KVVES president T. Nazaruddhin said after the State committee meeting here on Wednesday.

“Traders in the State are on the verge of suicide. There should be a change in the present lockdown restrictions that are based on test positivity rate. We waited so far believing the Chief Minister’s promise for an amicable solution to the issue. But the Chief Minister failed to keep his word. We do not have any other choice,” said Mr. Nazaruddhin.

Closing of shops on the basis of the TPR had not improved the pandemic situation, the traders said.