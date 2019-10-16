KVVES State leaders injured in mob attack, cars damaged

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) State president T. Nasaruddin and secretary K. Sethumadhavan were injured in a mob attack at Thottakkara, near Ottappalam in the district on Wednesday.

Their cars were also damaged in the attack.

Police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the attackers, who had corralled the KVVES State leaders.

One person was arrested and a case was registered against 15 people. Mr. Nasaruddin and Mr. Sethumadhavan were admitted to Government Taluk Hospital at Ottappalam.

The attack was the fallout of an ongoing feud between two groups of traders in the KVVES.

Mr. Nasaruddin alleged that KVVES district president Babu Kotta was behind the attack.

High Court order

The State leaders of the KVVES reached here on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue of dissolving the district committee. However, the police sent them back citing a High Court order.

They then went to Ottappalam, where also the police did not permit them to hold a meeting. The attack took place when they were returning to Kozhikode in the afternoon. Mr. Nasaruddin said people who came in a dozen-odd vehicles prevented them and attacked them with stones.

Prajit Machingalveettil, 33, KVVES youth wing secretary from Koppam, was arrested in connection with the attack. Cases were filed against Babu Kotta, district general secretary K.A. Hameed, and Royal Salim.

Traders took out a rally at Ottappalam town in protest against the attack.