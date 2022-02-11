KVVES president T. Naziruddin passes away

Kozhikode

11 February 2022 00:30 IST

Naziruddin has led traders for over three decades

T. Naziruddin, president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES), who played a major role in fighting for merchants’ rights and wellbeing, passed away here on Thursday night. He was 78.

For over three decades, Mr. Naziruddin had been an indomitable presence in the organisation as its president and leading various agitations for the welfare of the traders’ community in the State. He breathed his last around 10.30 p.m. following various age-related illnesses.

Born to T.K. Mohammed and Asmabi in 1944, he stepped into the field of active trade union works in 1980.

In just five years, he was elevated to the post of the samiti’s State general secretary considering his leadership skills. Since then, the traders’ community had been in favour of his leadership, which helped it to emerge as a united force.

Apart from the role of an active KVVES functionary, he had held numerous other positions in various welfare boards and funds for the traders.

Even while holding responsible positions, he had managed to run a shop on the S.M. Street to maintain his close relationship with the local traders.

His family members said he would be buried at Kannamparambu Khabarstan on Friday evening.

Shops to remain closed

In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, KVVES State general secretary Raju Apsara said all the shops and commercial establishments owned by traders under the organisation would remain closed on Friday.